Women’s basketball team on 8 game win streak

Channon Fluker led CSUN with 17 points as the Matadors used a balanced attack to blow out Cal State Fullerton Titans on the road by a score of 71-54.

CSUN jumped out to an early 20-5 lead in the first quarter, after back-to-back three-pointers from Hayley Tanabe and Serafina Maulupe. Hot shooting and a strong defensive start gave the Matadors a dominant 23-9 lead after the opening period.

The second quarter saw a more balanced attack from both teams. The Titans were held to 25 percent shooting in the first half, as the Matadors outscored them by three more points in the quarter to build their lead to 36-19 at halftime.

CSUN continued to dominate after the break, using multiple three pointers and a balanced effort from Fluker to extend their lead to 29 points, all but putting the game away after three quarters.

The final period saw the Matadors empty their bench, allowing several bench players to get some playing time. Fullerton used this to their advantage, outscoring CSUN by 12 in the quarter and making the final score look closer than it really was.

Four Matadors finished in double-digits and four players finished with at least three assists. It was a dominant effort for a team that has now won eight straight games after a mid-season four-game losing streak back in January.

CSUN will look to extend their win streak to nine games as they face UC Riverside at home on Saturday at 4 p.m.

