Women’s basketball winning streak continues

The CSUN women’s basketball team won their seventh game of a continued streak and beat the University of Hawaii 60-49 Saturday night.

In the first quarter, a two-pointer made by sophomore Channon Fluker was quickly tied by Hawaii player, Julissa Tago. Within almost a 50-second time lapse, Fluker made another two-pointer.

In the second quarter, a steal by junior forward Tessa Boagni gave a lead to CSUN after falling behind.

In the third quarter, a free throw by junior guard Serafina Maulupe created a two-point lead and gave CSUN the lead that would be maintained by the Matadors for the rest of the game.

By the end of the second half, Fluker had made a total of 33 points, more than half of the total points made by the entire team.

The final jump shot was made by Fluker to increase the difference between CSUN and Hawaii by 13 points in the final quarter.

The other two top performers this game were Maulupe, with 13 points and Hayley Tanabe with six points.

The team will play an away game against Cal State Fullerton, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

