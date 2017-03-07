Crime blotter Feb. 27 – March 5

Monday, Feb. 27

An unknown suspect stole shoes, gloves and headphones from a bench in the SRC. The belongings were left unattended. A backpack was reported stolen later in the day from the men’s first floor locker room.

Between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27, a bike was stolen from a bike rack near the dorms. The bike was secured with a U-lock.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No crimes were recorded for this day.

Wednesday, March 1

No crimes were recorded for this day.

Thursday, March 2

No crimes were recorded for this day.

Friday, March 3

An unknown suspect used a black marker to vandalize the wall of a men’s bathroom in the Art and Design Center. Two dents in a bathroom wall were also reported separately.

It was reported on March 2 that an unknown suspect punctured the tire of a vehicle in the B3 parking structure.

Unknown suspects used a bolt cutter to cut a cable lock to a bike near Chaparral Hall. The suspects stole the bike.

The front tire to a bike was stolen near the dorms. The frame of the bike was secured with a U-lock.

Saturday, March 4

Between March 3 and March 4, an unknown suspect stole a bike, except for the front tire, from a bike rack near the dorms. The front tire was secured with a U-lock.

It was reported that on March 2, a dorm resident saw an unknown suspect steal a bike from a bike rack.

Sunday, March 5

Officers responded to a call near Jerome Richfield Hall. They found a suspicious person who had a felony warrant for their arrest.

