Crime blotter March 14 – March 20

Tuesday, March 14
- CSUN officers arrested a suspect for vandalism and battery of a non-cohabit spouse. The suspect was transported to the Lost Hills Sheriff station for booking.
- It was reported that a SMART Board stylus was stolen from a media equipment box in a Jacaranda Hall classroom between March 6 and March 14. The box was unlocked.
Wednesday, March 15
- It was reported that CSUN officers recovered fake checks and credit cards from the dorms on March 14.
- Money was stolen from a wallet that was dropped in the Sierra Center.
- An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B5 parking structure and fled in an unknown direction.
Thursday, March 16
- It was reported that an unknown suspect hit a car in the F5 parking between March 14 and March 16. The suspect fled the scene without leaving a note.
Friday, March 17
- An unknown suspect used red marker to write graffiti on a stairwell wall in Juniper Hall. The suspect also put stickers on the walls of the stairwell.
- It was reported that an unknown suspect stole money, a credit card and an ID from a wallet in the Brown Center on March 16. The wallet was left in an unlocked locker in the men’s locker room.
- An unknown suspect scratched the driver’s side rear panel on a vehicle in the G3 parking lot.
- An unknown suspect stole a sleeping bag and kitchen mixer from a dorm residence.
- A driver was issued a misdemeanor citation for driving without a license near Reseda Boulevard and Lassen Street. They were released at the scene.
Saturday, March 18
- Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Louise Avenue and the driver reportedly jumped from the vehicle and fled from the scene. The truck kept moving, and hit a planter. The truck was previously reported as stolen from Los Angeles.
- A known person with an active restraining order was arrested for violating a court order.
Sunday, March 19
- Two dorm roommates got into a verbal argument which led to slapping and hair pulling. Officers accepted a private person’s arrest and the assailant was booked at the CSUN police department. They were released on a misdemeanor citation.