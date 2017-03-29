Crime blotter March 20 – March 26

Wednesday, March 22

  • It was reported that an unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B5 parking structure and fled the scene.

Thursday, March 23

  • It was reported that an unknown suspect damaged a bike lock attempting to steal a bike near Eucalyptus Hall.

Friday, March 24

  • A dorm resident was referred for an alcohol law violation from March 18.
  • A victim was involved in a scam where they gave an unknown suspect a sum of money expecting to profit from selling prescription medication.

Saturday, March 25

  • A known suspect pulled the victim’s hair in a playful manner in the dorms. The suspect did not stop pulling their hair when told to.

Sunday, March 26

  • An unknown suspect used red marker to write graffiti in Sierra Hall men’s restroom.
  • An unknown suspect threw an object at a CCTV camera to knock it off a wall in the dorms.
  • A suspect was observed around the 8700 block of Reseda Boulevard, an area which has been burglarized recently. The suspect was in possession of paraphernalia to ingest meth.

