Crime blotter March 20 – March 26

Wednesday, March 22
- It was reported that an unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B5 parking structure and fled the scene.
Thursday, March 23
- It was reported that an unknown suspect damaged a bike lock attempting to steal a bike near Eucalyptus Hall.
Friday, March 24
- A dorm resident was referred for an alcohol law violation from March 18.
- A victim was involved in a scam where they gave an unknown suspect a sum of money expecting to profit from selling prescription medication.
Saturday, March 25
- A known suspect pulled the victim’s hair in a playful manner in the dorms. The suspect did not stop pulling their hair when told to.
Sunday, March 26
- An unknown suspect used red marker to write graffiti in Sierra Hall men’s restroom.
- An unknown suspect threw an object at a CCTV camera to knock it off a wall in the dorms.
- A suspect was observed around the 8700 block of Reseda Boulevard, an area which has been burglarized recently. The suspect was in possession of paraphernalia to ingest meth.