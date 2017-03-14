Crime blotter March 6 – March 13

Monday, March 6

A dorm resident was referred for a drug-law violation from March 4.

An unknown suspect broke into a locker in the women’s locker room in Redwood Hall and took a wallet from inside.

An unknown suspect broke into two lockers in a Cypress Hall practice room. The locker contents were stolen.

It was reported that a bike was stolen near the Matador Mercado in the dorms on Feb. 28. The bike was secured to a bike rack. A second bike theft report was recorded from the same day, near Sierra Hall.

It was reported that a bike was stolen near Bayramian Hall on March 1. The bike was secured.

It was reported that an unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B3 parking structure and fled on Feb. 21.

Wednesday, March 8

Two dorm residents were referred for drug-law violations from Feb. 21. Three residents were referred for drug-law violations from March 6, and two additional residents were referred for drug violations on March 8.

A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license. They were released with a notice to appear.

A suspect was arrested for setting a donation bin on fire. They were transported to the Van Nuys Jail for booking.

Thursday, March 9

Between Feb. 24 and Feb. 26, an unknown suspect stole a bike near the dorms. A similar report was made from Feb. 27, when a bike was stolen near the Art and Design Center.

It was reported that an unknown suspect stole a bag from an SRC locker on March 7.

An unknown suspect stole a wallet that was dropped in the dorms on March 8.

The right side of a vehicle was scratched in the E6 parking lot on March 8.

Friday, March 10

A dorm resident was referred for an alcohol-law violation.

Saturday, March 11

A fire alarm was falsely activated in Cypress Hall.

