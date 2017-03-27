CSUN athletics has several notable performances despite weather woes

Track and field

CSUN track and field traveled to Honolulu, HI during spring break over the weekend participating in the Rainbow Relays, a two day event which was hosted by the Hawai’i Elite Track Club.

Northridge fared well in the event with freshman Chazz Warren winning section two of the 100 meter and posting the only sub 11 second time. In the women’s 100 meter senior Matador Lexis Lambert posted the best time for the event with an 11.8 time and the only sub 12 second time.

Notable performance: Junior Daniel Swarbrick posted a 177-4 meter discus throw, which was 15 meters farther than the thrower that finished in second.

Women’s tennis

CSUN women’s tennis faced off against the Princeton Tigers in a non-conference matchup at home in the first matchup of their spring break on March 20. The matadors lost 6-1 to Princeton, with junior Kiryang Kim winning the only set for the Matadors.

The Matadors were supposed to play a doubleheader against Hofstra and New York University (NYU) in New York this past weekend. However, the game against Hofstra was canceled due to inclement weather. Northridge faced off against NYU and made easy work of the Bobcats defeating them 8-1.

Notable performances: Kristen Poei and Mickey Hsu won their 49th and 50th career matches as doubles partners, which are 26 more than the second place tandem in Matador history.

Women’s golf

CSUN women’s golf participated in the Sacramento State Invitational, but the event was shortened due to the rain. The event took place at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville and the team finished seventh out of twelve with Sacramento State taking the top spot.

Notable performance: A bright spot for the Matadors was sophomore Ysabel Tran, who finished second, individually posting a 144 even par stroke total and a 69 in the second round, which is a Matador season low for total strokes and strokes in a single round.

Men’s volleyball

On Friday and Saturday the CSUN men’s volleyball team faced #4 ranked University of Hawaii at the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu.

In the first matchup the Matadors lost three straight sets 25-18, 25-23 and 26-24.

Northridge lost their sets 1-3 on Saturday with the Rainbow Warriors winning the first two sets 25-19, 25-17. The Matadors forced another set with a 19-25 win, but were put away in the final set 25-17.

Notable performance: Sophomore Dimitar Kalchev had four aces in two games and continues to add to his CSUN single season aces record which stands at 63.

Beach volleyball

CSUN beach volleyball had a busy spring break as they faced off on three separate occasions.

The Matadors first faced off in a double header on Thursday at home against Colorado Mesa, #2 ranked Pepperdine and finished with Stanford on Saturday, again at home.

The Matadors struggled against their opponents only winning against Colorado Mesa and losing all five sets to Pepperdine. Northridge was able to handle Colorado Mesa winning 4-1, however lost a close match against Stanford 2-3.

Notable performances: The Northridge tandem of senior Maddie Leiphardt and junior Nickeisha Williams swept both of their matches on the weekend making them a perfect 4-0 together.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

