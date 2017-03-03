CSUN brings the heat to UCSD

The Matadors men’s volleyball won 25-21 during the fourth set last night against UC San Diego Tritons.

It was a night filled with high-scoring numbers from junior Arvis Greene, with 24 points and a hitting percent of .410. Sophomore Dimitar Kalchev had 19 points and a hitting percent of .333.

Sophomore Eric Chance had 10 points and a hitting percent of .667, while senior CJ Suarez also put up a good number of points with 14 digs.

“We missed 17 serves tonight, but we also put up a lot of good numbers tonight,” said head coach Jeff Campbell.

CSUN was trailing UCSD by one, but quickly gained traction with a kill by Greene and a solo block by Chance, making the score 5-8.

The Matadors went on a seven-point run and junior Josiah Byers hit two back-to-back service aces. Later, it was a kill by Greene to end the first set 25-16.

Kalchev closed the set with a hitting percent of .667 and Greene with a hitting percent of .875.

Again, the Matadors found themselves behind to start. CSUN continued to trail behind UCSD until a kill by Kalchev tied up the set 20-20.

Both teams brought higher intensity, but CSUN with a .483 hitting percent could not hang on losing the second set 25-22 to the Tritons with a hitting percent of .273.

“During the second set we missed a lot of serves and that can change a set,” said Byers. “We brought it together though and did well in the last two sets.”

CSUN won the third set 18-25 with a kill by Maki.

“I rely on my team to communicate to me where I need to play the ball,” said Suarez.

The fourth set started with even scoring and then CSUN went on a three-point run with a serve by Kalchev and a monster kill by Byers. With two back-to-back attack errors by UCSD’s Shayne Beamer and Syftestad, the Matadors were at match point, and with a final kill by Chance, ended the match.

No. 12 CSUN takes on UC Irvine at 7 p.m. in the Matadome this Friday.

