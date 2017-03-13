CSUN Says: Student reactions to Travel Ban

President Donald Trump’s executive order barring people from seven Muslim countries has far reaching consequences that even affect our own CSUN community. There are students who don’t feel safe seeing family because they don’t feel comfortable returning home.

One such student is 19-year-old Fatma Salam, who changed her plans of returning home to the Middle East.

“Before the president got elected that was my plan to visit this summer,” said Salam. “I think I’ll hold back just in case, just to be on the safe side.”

Salam is not the only student with strong feeling regarding the executive order. The Sundial spoke to five different students, all expressing how they feel about the state of this country and the controversial executive order.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

