CSUN shows no mercy to Holy Cross

The CSUN men’s baseball team took a 10-5 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders Wednesday, March 8 at Matador Field.

Matadors third basemen Nolan Bumstead hit a two-run homer to left center field to give CSUN a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. A RBI sac fly ended the inning, scoring one more run, Matadors led by 3-0.

In the fourth, CSUN’s first basemen Kevin Riley hit a three-run homer to left center giving the Matadors an 8-1 lead.

The Crusaders tried to catch up but were unable to.

The Matadors walk to the center field fence after beating the Holy Cross Crusaders 10-5 on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Junior catcher Albee Weiss, #10, stands on first base waiting to take his lead during the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Junior center fielder Justin Toerner, #15, rounds first base and heads towards second during the fifth inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Senior shortstop Fred Smith, #8 (left), and junior center fielder Justin Toerner, #15 (right), greet Kevin Riley, #17 (center) at homeplate after Riley hit a home run on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Riley’s home run brought both Smith and Toerner in. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Junior first baseman Kevin Riley, #17, hits a home run to score two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Riley’s home run brought the Matadors ahead with a score of 8-1 against the Holy Cross Crusaders. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Holy Cross’ Chris Rinaldi, #2, fouls off a pitch during the third inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Junior Kevin Riley, #17, scores another run for the Matadors against Holy Cross on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Riley was able to score off junior right fielder Nick Sabloc’s hit. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Nick Sablock, #35, is up at the plate during Wednesday’s game against Holy Cross on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Sablock went on to hit the ball and bring in Keving Riley, #17, to score. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Junior third baseman Nolan Bumstead, #5, looks on as the ball is relayed from the outfield during Wednesday’s game against Holy Cross on March 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Drake Atlee, #46, starts his folllow-through during his windup on Wednesday’s game against Holy Cross on March 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Drake Atlee, #46, goes through his windup on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Junior left fielder Riley Conlan, #9, grounds out during the second inning during Wednesday’s game against Holy Cross on March 8, 2017. Conlan was the final out for the inning. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial Junior third baseman Nolan Bumstead, #5, runs to third base after hitting a home run in the bottom of Wednesday’s game against Holy Cross on March 8, 2017. Bumstead’s homerun brought the Matadors to a lead of 2-0. Photo Credit: Anthony Martinez/The Sundial

Matadors play a four-game home series against Purdue this weekend. The first game will be Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

