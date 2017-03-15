Dorm assault, first reported incident of March

It was reported last week that a known suspect assaulted someone in the dorms around 5 p.m. on March 8.

The report was recorded on March 9 in the police department’s daily crime log.

There is no further information on the incident since the case investigation is ongoing, according to Christina Villalobos, special assistant to the Chief of Police and public information officer in the department of police services.

This is the first assault reported in the month and the fourth in the crime log since the start 2017.

In early January, it was reported that a suspect punched, kicked and threw a knife at their boyfriend during an argument at the dorms. The victim was not injured and the suspect left before CSUN police responded to the area.

Two reports of assault were recorded in February, one at the SRC and the other at the dorms. The case at the dorms was a sexual assault. Investigations for these reports are still continued.

