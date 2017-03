Last month President Donald Trump said Dreamers who do not have criminal records would be able to stay in the United States. However, last week the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wrote on Twitter that DACA will not protect immigrants legal status. The Trump administration deportation policies are still unclear.

Gianella Ghiglina, a Matador News reporter, has more on the DACA tweets as well as students reactions on the future of immigration.

