Graduating seniors prepare for upcoming commencements through GradFest

As spring semester is underway, graduating seniors are one step closer to walking across the stage at commencement. Graduation events, such as GradFest, is also approaching.

GradFest is on March 15 and March 16 at the campus store, which is organized by the Office of Student Involvement and Development. The event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow all graduating students an opportunity to buy their cap and gown packages and meet with vendors.

Arjun Mudhar, a student coordinator for GradFest, said that the event is early on in the semester to reduce stress closer to commencement.

“It makes more sense for a student to purchase their cap and gown and ask questions early on as opposed to the end of the semester when both commencement and finals are around the corner,” Mudhar said.

Tickets for commencement are already available to print and has sparked a lot of emotions in some graduating students.

Jed Mitra, a graduating graphic design major, felt a sense of accomplishment and is looking forward to the big day.

“I’m one of the last people of my friend group to graduate. Getting the email alone was significant to me,” Mitra said.

A commencement handbook, a guideline for ceremonies held at the end of the spring semester, will be available at GradFest and online later this week. Tickets for the ceremonies are available to print and if unused, will be available to graduates who have requested more tickets.

For more information on the commencement ceremonies and GradFest, visit www.csun.edu/commencement/gradfest

