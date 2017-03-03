Majors fair sheds light on different CSUN majors

CSUN’s annual majors fair was held at Matador Square on Thursday where representatives from all departments were able to answer student’s questions about different majors.

The Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) and Advising Resource Center put the event together to help students get a better understanding of the different majors available as well as inform them of potential careers.

Hector Carrillo, a career coordinator for the Advising Resource Center / EOP, said the event is beneficial for students because it brings different departments together in one place.

“It gives students an opportunity to have everything in one setting,” Carillo said. “Rather than having to go to specific offices students can come here and have it all in one place. We have all the advising offices and also the career center.”

Carrillo explained the differences between an advisement and the majors fair.

“This type of event offers a group setting,” Carrillo said. “It’s more career oriented as opposed to advisements. It tries to help students with what they can do after they declare a major. We welcome all students and try to direct them towards tables that may suit them according to their interests.”

He said having an event like this can help students develop an action plan for the future.

“We have every department represented from social behavioral science to deaf studies,” Carrillo said. “Here they have the opportunity to talk about careers and what goes after declaring a major. That’s how they can start planning for the future. It can help them start developing an action plan.”

Marleny Osorio, English major, said this type of event is geared towards first and second years as well as transfer students.

“A lot of students need direction in choosing a major,” Osorio said. “They get a little bit of everything at this fair and it can be very beneficial for all students but especially first and second years.”

Osorio also said the event is not solely focused on choosing a major.

“It helps students know the majors, internships, and jobs available as well as how they can switch their majors,” Osorio said.

Maxwell Steward, criminology major, said he was getting a lot of similar questions from students.

“‘What kind of majors do you guys have?’ and ‘Can I double major in this department?’” Steward said. “We can help students see similarities between different majors and give them a brief introduction to the ones that they may not know.”

Alexandra Aran, who hasn’t declared a major, said she is a first-time freshman who found out about the majors fair through her advisor.

“I got an email from my advisor telling me that this event was going to happen and that it could potentially help me out,” Aran said. “It mentioned that I would be able to speak to different departments and I also remember seeing that they would be raffling an ipod.”

Aran said it was beneficial to have an event that she could learn more about majors.

“This event helped because it was quick to attend and focused on giving major options,” Aran said. “Unlike advisements, they weren’t focused on the GEs that I can take.”

She explained that although she could look up information on the internet it is easier to speak to someone in person.

“It’s helpful to have people that know about specific majors and that can inform you more about them,” Aran said. “You can look online but in person it’s more helpful because you can ask more questions.”

