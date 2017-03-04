Matadors nine-game win streak is snapped

Serafina Maulupe scored 16 points and Channon Fluker added 15 of her own, but the Matadors saw their nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Long Beach State 49ers by a score of 63-60.

CSUN began the game strong, using three-straight jumpers from Tessa Boagni to take a 13-5 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Matadors kept the pressure on throughout the frame to the tune of a 15-10 lead.

The second quarter resembled the first, with CSUN getting a three-pointer from Emily Cole to push the lead back to eight midway through. The 49ers responded with a 9-1 run to take a 24-23 lead in the final two minutes. A late free throw and layup from Boagni gave the Matadors a 26-24 advantage at the break.

The second half saw a back-and-forth affair as the lead changed hands several times. One of five second-half Long Beach State three pointers gave the 49ers a lead with one minute to play, but four straight free throws from the Matadors put them in front 45-43 going into the fourth quarter.

After a jumpshot from Serafina Maulupe, with eight minutes to go in the game, the team went ice cold from the field, missing four shots. The 49ers took advantage, going on a 12-0 run to put them ahead 57-47.

The Matadors were able to close the gap to 61-58 with a minute to go, but a layup from Long Beach forward Madison Montgomery put the game away in the final seconds.

The team’s first loss since Jan. 21 and ended their nine-game win streak. The defeat ensures that they will hold the third seed in next week’s Big West Tournament, in Long Beach and Anaheim.

The Matadors will go for one-final victory as they wrap up their season with a home tilt against UC Davis Saturday at 2 p.m.

