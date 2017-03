In NMN (Nerd Minute news), Nathalie mentions the expansion of the Guardians of the Galaxy universe and family with Mantis, Star-Lord’s dad and characters from the first film. The main topic of the show is the relationship within yoga, sleep and how that can affect population/birth rates in some countries like Spain. Also, parents in Britain suggest a more updated “sexual education” for their kids.

