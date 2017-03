New Geek Clash episode!

New week, new member! We are happy to welcome Joceline to the show! She is a new regular on the show joining Felipe, Drew, and Danny. This week the crew talked about Breath of the Wild and how much Danny was obsessed with it, also on this show Danny delves into Logan for a bit. Joceline talks about the new Deadpool teaser and the rumored sequel for Tron: Legacy. And everyone in the show experiences nihilism from a Zelda storyline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr