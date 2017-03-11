No. 20 ranked CSUN loses to No. 16 UC San Diego

CSUN fell behind UCSD with a shooting percentage of .263, while their rival had a .400 shooting percent to finish the game last night.

CSUN had nine exclusions during the match and UCSD only had four.

It was UCSD’s Lani Tittle who scored big with three shots and three goals.

However, it was the Matadors’ utility, Shannon Hovanesian who brought in points during the match with five attempted shots and three goals scored.

The Matadors did come away with a better power play percentage, which was .500 while UC San Diego only had .333 percent.

The shots taken were also within a one point reach with CSUN trailing by one, 19-20.

Their next match will be at home against Marist College March 14 at 3 p.m.

