    Softball racks up runs against the Murray State Racers

    The Matadors welcome junior short stop Savannah Horvath, #9, at the plate after she hit a home run on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez

    The Matador softball team wrapped up the 2017 Matador Classic with two high scoring back-to-back victories against the Murray State Racers earlier today, with the second game ending in a mercy.

    CSUN had a quick lead over the Racers in the second inning, 6-0, before the Racers switched pitchers. A pitching change would not be enough to stop the Matadors’ hitting, as two more runs came in during the same inning.

    Shortstop Savannah Horvath added another three runs for the Matadors in the fourth inning, although the Racers would respond with two of their own home runs in the fifth.

    Horvath was hot with the bat, as she went on to knock another homer over the fence during the second game against the Racers. The shortstop’s influence later rubbed off as left fielder Madison Fleming answered with a three-run home run of her own.

    With a quick second game ending in a mercy, the Matadors finished the day with scores of 14-7 and 11-0. CSUN ended the Classic with a four game winning streak, their only loss to Weber State on Friday.

    Murray State’s Matador Classic fairing was not as successful, as the Racers only managed a single win, against the Bryant University Bulldogs, before losing their next four games.

    The Matadors will be on the road for their next five games. On Sunday, March 26, the team will face off against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners for a double header at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

    Senior Taylor Nate, #14, leads off for the Matadors during the first game against the Murray State Racers on Monday, March 20, 2017. The Matadors faced off against the Racers in a double header as part of this year’s Matador Classic. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Senior second baseman Tara Kliebenstein, #3, lays down a bunt to move Karlie Habitz, #55, to second base on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Senior center fielder Taylor Glover brings in two runs, giving the Matadors a 4-0 lead against the Murray State Racers on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Karlie Habitz, #55, crosses home plate during the second inning against the Murray State Racers on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Senior first baseman Katie Hooper, #11, looks on inbetween pitches during the second inning on Monday, March 20, 2017. Hooper battled at the plate and the Murray State Racers eventually changed pitchers. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Senior Daphne Pofek, #22, started on the mound for the Matadors. Pofek gave up two home runs in the first game against the Murray State Racers on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Freshman third baseman Jessica Alexander, #2, reacts to a fly ball during the third inning against the Murray State Racers on Monday, March 20, 2017. The Racers brought in three runs during this inning. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Senior second baseman Tara Kliebenstein, #3, tries to turn the play at first base on Monday, March 20, 2017. Junior short stop Savannah Horvath, #9, looks on as Kliebenstein could not get the out. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Murray State’s Erika Downey sprints down the third baseline but is thrown out at the plate on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Murray State’s Brenna Finck, #4, reacts as the pitch crosses the plate while senior second baseman Tara Kliebenstein, #3, steps off third base on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez
    Junior short stop Savannah Horvath, #9, makes the catch in the outfield for the first out of the seventh inning on Monday, March 20, 2017. Senior left fielder Madison Fleming, #6, looks on as the catch is made. Photo credit: Anthony Martinez

