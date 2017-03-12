Speakers will tackle water issues at this years annual Water Day

CSUN will hold a Water Day on March 14 to educate people on how important water is and how to conserve it.

There will be activities throughout the day held at the Northridge Center in the USU that everyone can attend.

The first event is a screening of the documentary, “A Plastic Ocean,” that talks about the impact that plastic has on the ocean along with marine life. Students can also learn what they can do to help the ocean and the life in it. This event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The second event from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. will be “Ocean and Waterway Health” with speaker Michael Quill, the Marine Programs director from Los Angeles Waterkeeper (LAW). Quill will speak about how to volunteer at LAW, help restore Santa Monica Bay and San Pedro Bay and help people connect to our oceans.

LAW works to achieve this goal through litigation and regulatory programs that ensure water quality protections in waterways throughout Los Angeles and to help make the water better.

The last event of the day is “Protect the Sacred” with speakers George Funmaker and Cheyenne Phoenix, who are the co-founders of Red Earth Defense.

They talk about the impact of the Dakota Access Pipeline and other environmental injustices their organization is helping to fight. They are an indigenous group that helps out the community with their issues like their access to water. This event will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

