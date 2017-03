Sports calendar 3/21-3/26

By

Tuesday, March 21

Women’s golf at Sacramento State Invitational, final round. *

Baseball vs. Loyola Marymount @ Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Beach volleyball vs. Colorado Mesa, 11 a.m.

Beach volleyball vs. Pepperdine, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Men’s track vs. Sacramento State and Hawaii @ Honolulu, HI *

Women’s track vs. Sacramento State and Hawaii @ Honolulu, HI *

Women’s tennis vs. Hofstra @ Hempstead, NY, 12 p.m.

Baseball vs. Washington State @ Pullman, WA, 4 p.m.

Men’s volleyball vs. Hawaii @ Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Women’s tennis vs. NYU @ New York City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Men’s track vs. Sacramento State and Hawaii @ Honolulu, HI *

Women’s track vs. Sacramento State and Hawaii @ Honolulu, HI *

Water polo vs. Long Beach State, 12 p.m.

Beach volleyball vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.

Baseball vs. Washington State @ Pullmam, WA, 2 p.m.

Men’s volleyball vs. Hawaii @ Honolulu, HI, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Softball vs. CSU Bakersfield @ Bakersfield, 1 p.m.



Baseball vs. Washington State @ Pullman, WA, 2 p.m.

Softball vs. CSU Bakersfield @ Bakersfield, 3 p.m.

Events noted with an asterisk ( * ) are listed as all-day events

