Sports Calendar 3/30-4/4

Thursday 3/30

Women’s beach volleyball vs. California, 1 p.m.



Women’s beach volleyball vs. Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Friday 3/31

Men’s track & field at UCLA Legends Invitational, All Day



Women’s track & field at UCLA Legends Invitational, All Day

Women’s tennis vs. UC Davis, 2 p.m.

Men’s baseball at UC Davis, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday 4/1

Men’s Track & Field at UCLA Legends Invitational, All Day



Women’s Track & Field at UCLA Legends Invitational, All Day

Women’s beach volleyball vs. Sacramento State in Huntington Beach, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s water polo vs. UC Irvine, 12 p.m.

Women’s beach volleyball vs. Cal Poly in Huntington Beach, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s baseball at UC Davis, 1 p.m.

Softball at Long Beach State, Doubleheader, 1, 3 p.m.

Sunday 4/2

Women’s tennis vs. UC Santa Barbara, 10 a.m.



Women’s beach volleyball vs. Hawai’i in Huntington Beach 12:30 p.m.

Men’s baseball at UC Davis 1 p.m.

Women’s softball at Long Beach State, 1 p.m.

Women’s beach Volleyball vs. Long Beach State in Huntington Beach, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 4/4

Men’s baseball vs. Pepperdine, 2 p.m.



