Sports calendar for 3/8-3/13

Wednesday 3/8

Beach Volleyball vs. Concordia-Irvine, @ Concordia-Irvine, 1 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball vs UC Santa Barbara, @ UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Baseball vs. Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Thursday 3/9

Men’s basketball vs Cal State Fullerton @ Anaheim, 2:30 p.m.

Friday 3/10

Men’s Volleyball vs. Loyola Chicago, 5 p.m.

Men’s Track and Field vs. NCAA. Indoor National Championships @ College Station, TX, all day

Women’s Track and Field vs. NCAA. Indoor National Championships @ College Station, TX, all day

Softball vs. North Dakota, 8 a.m.

Softball vs. Arizona, 10:30 a.m.

Baseball vs. Purdue, 2 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo vs. UC San Diego @ UC San Diego, 6 p.m.

Saturday 3/11

Men’s Volleyball vs. George Mason, 5 p.m.

Men’s Track and Field @ Ben Brown Invitational, Fullerton, all day

Women’s Track and Field @ Ben Brown Invitational, Fullerton, all day

Baseball vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Sunday 3/12

Men’s Golf at Bandon Dunes Championship (1st Round) @ Bandon, OR., all day

Baseball vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Softball vs. CSU Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

Monday 3/13

Men’s Golf at Bandon Dunes Championship (2nd Round) @ Bandon, OR., all day

Baseball vs. Purdue, noon

