Students will protest Customs Border Patrol recruiters on campus

Dozens of people rally in downtown Los Angeles on February 9, 2017, to protest raids by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials in Southern California. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Students are organizing a peaceful demonstration today in protest of recruiters from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Nonprofit and Government Career Fair.

Promotion flyer for the protest against the presence of Customs and Border Protection representatives on campus Photo credit: Dreams To Be Heard

President Dianne Harrison sent a mass email Monday alerting students that recruiters from U.S. Customs and Border Protection would be on campus. In the email she specified that these would not be Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, nor would anyone be at risk of detainment.

Harrison has in the past asserted that CSUN, along with the other CSU campuses, would not assist the federal government in the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

There have been multiple demonstrations on campus against the Trump administration’s commitment to restricting U.S. borders.

