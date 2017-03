Music makes you dance, cry, laugh, sing along and reflect. This episode of The Countdown is an ode to rap music and the impact it can have on communities and individuals. From the classic east coast lyricism of Nas, to the funky baselines made popular by Dr. Dre, all the way to the Future’s codeine-enhanced crooning, there’s a little something here for every fan of rap music.

Enjoy.

