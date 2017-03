We are back from our extended Spring Break! Drew is MIA but the show must go on! Today, Danny, Joceline, and Felipe talk about everything from the new Mass Effect to all the new music coming out including Kendrick, Gorillaz, and so much more that a list just won’t cover it all! This is one of the most tangent filled episodes yet so you won’t want to miss out!

