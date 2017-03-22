Weekly picks: comedy shows, art exhibit, live music

Tuesday, 3/21

The Fictional Roast @ NerdMelt Showroom



This event is a comedy show where different comics roast Disney princesses. Some guest comics include Kate Quigley, Andy Erikson, Candice Thompson, Riley Silverman, Jenn Sterger, Leah Kayajanian, Heidi Heaslet, Atsuko Okatsuka and Madison Sinclair. Advanced tickets cost $8, but $10 at the door.

$10

9 p.m.

7522 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Wednesday, 3/22

Desert Nights @ The Standard

The Standard will have musical guest GHOST perform live. GHOST includes The Sweet Hurt, Paris Carney, Priscilla Ahn, Inga Roberts and Louie. The event will be held in the Cactus Lounge.

Free

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

8300 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Thursday, 3/23

Hi! Highland Park @ Collective Arts Incubator

This is the first week of the weekly stand-up comedy show in Highland Park. The show will have multiple comedians perform such as Laurie Kilmartin or Allen Strickland. The show is at no cost but donations are accepted.

Free

8 p.m.

1200 N. Ave. 54

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Friday, 3/24

Jason Rhoades: Installations @ Hauser & Wirth

This is an exhibition which embraces religion, gender, racial stereotypes, sex or any other taboo subject. The event which was organized by Paul Schimmel will trace Rhoades evolution, vision and methods through his previous work.

Free

11 a.m.

901 E. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Saturday, 3/25

Artists and Fleas @ Venice

Artists and Fleas will be holding their second Los Angeles market location at Westminister Avenue Elementary School. The market will include art, design and vintage vendors.

Free

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90291

Sunday, 3/26

Open House @ LA Opera

LA Opera is opening up for people of all ages to experience the many elements that come together to create opera. The open house will take place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and will also have activities for families with young children.

Free

10 a.m.

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

