Weekly Picks: Pasadena Art Night, Downtown Bookfest, George Takei exhibit

Wednesday 3/08
25th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design
Come to the FIDM Museum and Library to celebrate the showcasing excellence in film costume design. This year they are celebrating their 25th year anniversary. The exhibit displays costumes from movies of 2016.
Free
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FIDM Museum
919 S. Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Thursday 3/09
Los Angeles Film Forum at MOCA Presents Horace Tapscott: Musical Griot
Join Barbara McCullough for a viewing of her new poetic film Horace Tapscott: Musial Griot. Tapscott was an under appreciated jazz musician and a community activist in the 1960s. The film shares his story.
$8 for students with an ID
$15 General Admission
7 P.M.
MOCA
250 South Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Friday 3/10
Pasadena Art Night
Join Pasadena’s Art Night for art, entertainment and music. Visit the Jackie Robinson Community Center, the Pasadena Museum of California Art or the Norton Simon Museum and more for free. There will be shuttles that will provide transportation to the different museums. Guests can grab a bite to eat at the food trucks that will be parked outside.
Free
6 P.m. to 10 p.m.
Norton Simon Museum
411 W. Colorado Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91105
Saturday 3/11
Downtown Bookfest
Explore the life of poet Emily Dickinson. There will be free activities such as free writing advice, creating a self-handmade book using dried plants, a photo booth, and pop-up bookshops.
Free
12 P.M to 5 P.M.
Grand Parks Olive Court
200 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunday 3/12
New Frontiers: the many Worlds of George Takei
Join the Japanese American National Museum for a timeline on George Takei’s life and career. The exhibit will be about Takei’s family and their incarceration in the Japanese-American internment camps. His roles in T.V. and films will also be featured and more.
General Admission $10
Students with ID $6
11 a.m to 5 p.m.
Japanese American National Museum
100 N. Central Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Monday 3/13
Mo Betta Mondays with DeRay Davis
Join DeRay Davis for a night of comedy at the Hollywood Improv. Davis has appeared on Comedy Central’s, “Reno 911”, HBO’s, “Entourage” and more. Go to hollywood.imrpov.com to get tickets.
$12
8:30 p.m.
8162 Melrose Ave.
Hollywood, CA, 90046
Tuesday 3/14
Ella at 100: A Centennial Celebration
Join Vocalist Barbara Morrison and CSUN symphony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ella Fitzgerald.
General Admission $15
Students with ID $7
7:30 p.m.
Great Hall of The Valley Performing Arts Center
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330