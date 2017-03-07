Weekly Picks: Pasadena Art Night, Downtown Bookfest, George Takei exhibit

Wednesday 3/08

25th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Come to the FIDM Museum and Library to celebrate the showcasing excellence in film costume design. This year they are celebrating their 25th year anniversary. The exhibit displays costumes from movies of 2016.

Free

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FIDM Museum

919 S. Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Thursday 3/09

Los Angeles Film Forum at MOCA Presents Horace Tapscott: Musical Griot

Join Barbara McCullough for a viewing of her new poetic film Horace Tapscott: Musial Griot. Tapscott was an under appreciated jazz musician and a community activist in the 1960s. The film shares his story.

$8 for students with an ID

$15 General Admission

7 P.M.

MOCA

250 South Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Friday 3/10

Pasadena Art Night

Join Pasadena’s Art Night for art, entertainment and music. Visit the Jackie Robinson Community Center, the Pasadena Museum of California Art or the Norton Simon Museum and more for free. There will be shuttles that will provide transportation to the different museums. Guests can grab a bite to eat at the food trucks that will be parked outside.

Free

6 P.m. to 10 p.m.

Norton Simon Museum

411 W. Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91105

Saturday 3/11

Downtown Bookfest

Explore the life of poet Emily Dickinson. There will be free activities such as free writing advice, creating a self-handmade book using dried plants, a photo booth, and pop-up bookshops.

Free

12 P.M to 5 P.M.

Grand Parks Olive Court

200 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Sunday 3/12

New Frontiers: the many Worlds of George Takei

Join the Japanese American National Museum for a timeline on George Takei’s life and career. The exhibit will be about Takei’s family and their incarceration in the Japanese-American internment camps. His roles in T.V. and films will also be featured and more.

General Admission $10

Students with ID $6

11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Japanese American National Museum

100 N. Central Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Monday 3/13

Mo Betta Mondays with DeRay Davis

Join DeRay Davis for a night of comedy at the Hollywood Improv. Davis has appeared on Comedy Central’s, “Reno 911”, HBO’s, “Entourage” and more. Go to hollywood.imrpov.com to get tickets.

$12

8:30 p.m.

8162 Melrose Ave.

Hollywood, CA, 90046

Tuesday 3/14

Ella at 100: A Centennial Celebration

Join Vocalist Barbara Morrison and CSUN symphony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ella Fitzgerald.

General Admission $15

Students with ID $7

7:30 p.m.

Great Hall of The Valley Performing Arts Center

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

