Weekly picks: “Sleight” screening, Selena tribute, Pasadena Chalk Festival exhibit

Wednesday, 3/29

“Sleight” | Screening @ The Ray Stark Family Theatre, USC School of Cinematic Arts Complex

Directed by J.D. Dillard, “Sleight” is a film about a young magician, played by Jacob Latimore, whose parents have died. He participates in illegal activities in order to provide for his younger sister. His sister is later kidnapped and now he must find a way to use his magic to save her.

Free

7 p.m.

900 W. 34th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Thursday, 3/30

Stand-up comedy @ Hi! Highland Park

Join the Collective Arts Incubator for some stand-up comedy with comedians like Laurie Kilmartin, Allen Strickland, Ron Babcock and Matt Ingebretson. The show will be hosted by Colin Hughes.

Free

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

1200 N. Ave 54

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Friday, 3/31

Selena Sing-Along Midnight Screening @ Vista Theatre

Join the Vista Theatre on the 22nd anniversary of singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s death with a sing-along screening of the movie “Selena” featuring Jennifer Lopez. There will be a costume contest so be sure to wear your best costume inspired by Selena. All proceeds will go to Latino legal civil rights.

$15

11:30 p.m.

4473 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Saturday, 4/1

Monthly Star Party @ Griffith Observatory

Guests will be able to view visible planets such as the moon and other objects in our solar system through the observatories’ many telescopes. Guests will also have a chance to speak to amateur astronomers. Volunteers from the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, the Los Angeles Sidewalk Astronomers, and The Planetary Society will be there for assistance.

Free

2 p.m.

2800 E. Observatory Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Sunday, 4/2

Art in the Street: 25 years of the Pasadena Chalk Festival @ Pasadena Museum of History

Visit the Pasadena Museum of History and take a look at chalk murals, history videos, photos, and the stories of these artists. Visitors will be able to learn about the process and techniques used by the artist to form their art. Chalk drawings will also be demonstrated by artists and chalk materials will be provided for anyone who decides to participate.

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$7

470 W. Walnut St.

Pasadena, CA 91103

