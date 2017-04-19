Crime blotter April 10 – 16

Monday, April 10

An unknown suspect pulled a fire alarm in Geronimo’s. There was no fire.

Tuesday, April 11

A student was battered after two students prevented them from attending a meeting.

Thursday, April 13

A dorm resident was referred for a drug-law violation from March 18.

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in black pen on the walkways and a fake rock of the rainforest area.

An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a Nordhoff Hall office.

Saturday, April 15

CSUN officers arrested a suspect for battery. The suspect was taken to the LAPD Van Nuys jail for booking.

Sunday, April 16

CSUN officers arrested a suspect in the F5 parking lot for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was taken to the CSUN police station for booking.

CSUN officers arrested a suspect in the dorms for setting off a fire alarm. The suspect was released with a misdemeanor citation.

CSUN officers arrested a suspect for harming a cohabitant of their dorm. The suspect was taken to the LAPD Van Nuys jail for booking.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

