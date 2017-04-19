Crime blotter April 10 – 16

Monday, April 10
An unknown suspect pulled a fire alarm in Geronimo’s. There was no fire.
Tuesday, April 11
A student was battered after two students prevented them from attending a meeting.
Thursday, April 13
A dorm resident was referred for a drug-law violation from March 18.
An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in black pen on the walkways and a fake rock of the rainforest area.
An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a Nordhoff Hall office.
Saturday, April 15
CSUN officers arrested a suspect for battery. The suspect was taken to the LAPD Van Nuys jail for booking.
Sunday, April 16
CSUN officers arrested a suspect in the F5 parking lot for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was taken to the CSUN police station for booking.
CSUN officers arrested a suspect in the dorms for setting off a fire alarm. The suspect was released with a misdemeanor citation.
CSUN officers arrested a suspect for harming a cohabitant of their dorm. The suspect was taken to the LAPD Van Nuys jail for booking.