Crime blotter April 17 – April 24

Monday, April 17

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in white paint on a Citrus Hall window.

Tuesday, April 18

It was reported that CSUN officers responded to a male suspect drinking from a bottle of alcohol near Sierra Hall. The suspect refused to comply with officers and fled through the quad.

Thursday, April 20

An unknown suspect pulled a fire alarm in the dorms. There was no fire.

A known suspect pushed someone against a wall in the dorms.

An unknown suspect drove his vehicle into the security post gate arm near the dorms. The suspect fled without reporting the incident.

It was reported that an unknown suspect stole a scooter that was near the victim’s car in the G3 parking structure on April 19. The scooter was not secured.

A secured bike was stolen near Nordhoff Hall.

Saturday, April 22

CSUN officers cited a driver near the Darby/Dearborn intersection for no proof of registration.

It was reported that an unknown female suspect went into the Meta Lab and yelled at the staff.

A fire alarm was pulled at Sierra Tower. There was no fire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

