Crime blotter April 3 – April 9

Monday, April 3

A known suspect hit a vehicle in the G3 parking structure and fled on foot. The suspect was contacted by an officer.

An unknown male suspect stole recyclables from bins near Juniper Hall. The suspect left before officers arrived.

It was reported that an iPad was stolen from a classroom on March 30.

It was reported that an unknown suspect scratched the driver’s side door of a vehicle and broke the rear driver’s side window on March 29.

Tuesday, April 4

A known suspect assaulted a victim in the dorms. The suspect left before officers arrived.

Four dorm residents were referred for drug-law violations from April 2.

An unknown suspect dumped a large amount of oil on the third floor of the B5 parking structure.

Wednesday, April 5

It was reported that someone egged a car in the F9 parking lot on April 4.

An unknown male suspect stole recyclables from bins inside Sierra Hall.

A cellphone was stolen from a bag in the SRC. The bag was left unattended on the basketball court.

An unattended backpack was stolen from the Oviatt Library.

Thursday, April 6

A dorm resident was referred for a drug-law violation on March 18.

Unknown suspects attempted to steal a bike near the SRC on April 5. The suspects were not successful.

It was reported that an unknown suspect stole a bike near Redwood Hall on April 5.

Friday, April 7

Unknown suspects unlawfully dumped trash in the F10 parking lot and fled the area.

Saturday, April 8

A fire alarm was pulled in Sierra Hall. There was no fire.

Sunday, April 9

CSUN officers arrested a suspect at the Zelzah/Plummer intersection for driving under the influence of alcohol and an obstructed license plate.

