Crime blotter March 27 – April 2

File Photo, The Sundial

Monday, March 27

  • An unknown suspect etched graffiti onto the glass of a door on the second-story stairwell of Chapparal Hall.

Tuesday, March 28

  • Four residents were referred for alcohol law violations that occurred between January and March.
  • An unknown suspect left black markings on a planter near Nordhoff Hall.
  • It was reported that two dorm residents removed the smoke detector from their ceilings between March 21 and March 27.
  • It was reported that a known suspect grabbed the victim’s wrist as she was walking into the dorms during the spring 2016 semester.

Wednesday, March 29

  • An unknown suspect broke the window of a dorm residence.

Thursday, March 30

  • An unknown suspect collided with another vehicle in the F9 parking lot and fled without reporting the accident.
  • It was reported that a parking permit was stolen from an unlocked car.
  • A bike was reported stolen near the Oviatt between March 28 and March 29. The bike was secured to the bike rack.

Friday, March 31

  • CSUN officers arrested a suspect in the 9400 block of Reseda Boulevard and found the suspect in possession of cocaine.
  • A fire alarm was pulled in the dorms even though there was no fire.

Saturday, April 1

  • It was reported that three computers were stolen from an office Nordhoff Hall between March 30 and April 1.
  • It was reported that the front and rear tires of a bike were stolen near the Arbor Grill between March 30 and April 1. Only the bike frame was secured to the bike rack.

Sunday, April 2

  • A vehicle was stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver had no license and was released at the scene with a misdemeanor citation by a Department of Police Services officer.

