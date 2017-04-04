Crime blotter March 27 – April 2

Monday, March 27
- An unknown suspect etched graffiti onto the glass of a door on the second-story stairwell of Chapparal Hall.
Tuesday, March 28
- Four residents were referred for alcohol law violations that occurred between January and March.
- An unknown suspect left black markings on a planter near Nordhoff Hall.
- It was reported that two dorm residents removed the smoke detector from their ceilings between March 21 and March 27.
- It was reported that a known suspect grabbed the victim’s wrist as she was walking into the dorms during the spring 2016 semester.
Wednesday, March 29
- An unknown suspect broke the window of a dorm residence.
Thursday, March 30
- An unknown suspect collided with another vehicle in the F9 parking lot and fled without reporting the accident.
- It was reported that a parking permit was stolen from an unlocked car.
- A bike was reported stolen near the Oviatt between March 28 and March 29. The bike was secured to the bike rack.
Friday, March 31
- CSUN officers arrested a suspect in the 9400 block of Reseda Boulevard and found the suspect in possession of cocaine.
- A fire alarm was pulled in the dorms even though there was no fire.
Saturday, April 1
- It was reported that three computers were stolen from an office Nordhoff Hall between March 30 and April 1.
- It was reported that the front and rear tires of a bike were stolen near the Arbor Grill between March 30 and April 1. Only the bike frame was secured to the bike rack.
Sunday, April 2
- A vehicle was stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver had no license and was released at the scene with a misdemeanor citation by a Department of Police Services officer.