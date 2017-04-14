Earth Fair brings out students, staff and the community

Earth fair, decorated with vibrant fabric clothes, mimicked the vibe of a mini festival. Booths surrounding the area had stations which taught visitors about sustainable practices, different foods like kombucha samples and some local vendors.

Associated Students (A.S.) hosted Earth Fair yesterday in a growing tradition in front of Bayramian lawn.

Students were greeted with live music by the band Whesli who sang some original songs and popular songs like Amy Whinehouse’s Back to Black.

As a northern California native, deaf studies major Glory McGuiganis is active in learning and making changes towards sustainability.

“I’ve been working to get roommates to start recycling more cause they throw a lot of things away. We also started doing things like growing our own vegetables,” McGuigan said.

One vendor, CSUN alumnus David Callahann, was invited by A.S. and turned his hobby into a small business using some more sustainable options for skateboarding.

“I go to the lumber yard and get all the materials myself to make these boards using the traditional wood method of making skateboards,” Callahan said as he sanded and shaped the boards at his booth.

Guests were also able to sit at the wooden picnic tables which had Jenga and other activities set up for people to enjoy. Students also anxiously waited for turns to lay down in the row of hammocks set up in the center of the event.

Omar Munoz, Jonathan Preciado, and Jocelyn Barrios, all psychology majors, were interested in the Outdoor Adventures booth because of the Pikachu on display.

Barrios, who told her friends to join her at the fair, said she had come to the event last year.

“I’m a really environmental person and I like to recycle and I used to do beach clean ups,” Barrios said.

Another popular booth by the LADWP was frequented by students learning about rebates and how to conserve more water and energy in their homes.

Eric Yoshida, a civil engineering associate at the Department of Water and Power, quizzed students about how long their showers should take.

“Shorter showers should be 5 minutes–some students were saying a short one is 15 or 30 minutes,” Yoshida said. “But were here to give everyone information.”

