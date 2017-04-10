Episode 5 Nerd Minute News: Rick and Morty and the Szechuan Sauce

Topic of the day: Periods, Crampin’ Our Style

What’s the deal with the discontinued sauce from McDonald’s and the new episode of Rick and Morty? Nathalie reveals that it’s gotten bigger for the past few days and now everyone is demanding the return of the sauce.

Italy is proposing the Menstrual leave after other countries such as China and Japan passed a similar law where women will have the chance to take a leave for 2-3 days depending on the severity of their menstrual pain. Also, Nathalie explains why it’s important for both men and women to understand menstruation.

