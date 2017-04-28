Geomorphology heads to the Sierras for Earth Day

CSUN geography students took a three day trip up to the Sierra Mountains to study its geomorphic history.

Geomorphology is defined as the study of the physical features of the earth and how these landforms have come to be and continue to evolve.

The class studied wind features, stream geometry, pebble size in a fluvial location and in a beached ridge location. The class also saw the difference between the doings of lava fields and glacial features from the past and how they have shaped the landscape of today.

“This trip was important because we got to learn how landforms are constantly changing,” said geography major, Armando Cuevas. “And those changes are reflective of the effects of climate change itself.”

Geomorphology students studying science at Mono Lake during Earth Day. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo Geomorphology students taking a look at the exposed tufas at Mono Lake. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo Geography students standing inside Fossil Falls; a land structured by fire and ice. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo Panum Crater with a view. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo Geography Major, Luis De Vera climbing Panum Crater. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo Students standing on top of the Olancha sand dune.Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo Students studying ventifacts from Aeolian (wind) features. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo Hot Creek with Sierra Mountain Range in the background. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo A dry Fossil Falls. Photo Credit: Tera Trujillo

