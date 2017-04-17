ICYMI: CSUN loses to Cal State Fullerton on senior night

The women’s tennis team put up a fight on senior night, but could not come away with a victory against Cal State Fullerton.

CSUN seniors Mickey Hsu, Kristen Poei, Vivian Lin and Samantha Judan celebrated their last home match as Matadors yesterday.

The Titans grabbed the doubles points with wins in the first and third draw. While they also came away with victories at number two, four and five during singles.

Though CSUN lost, it was the seniors who were the stars of yesterday’s match.

Lin has been a three-time honorable mention in Big West as an outstanding doubles player during her first three seasons.

During her career, Hsu earned First Team All-Big West honors while playing singles, and also came away with Second Team All-Big West honors during her freshman season.

Poei finished off her senior season strong leading the team with 11 singles victories, with a 47-25 in her CSUN singles career, ranking 11th in school history.

Judan has played her last three years as a Matador, and this season with doubles partner, Elisaveta Nosenko. They won in number three doubles during the home opener.

The Big West Tournament will take place Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 in Indian Wells, Calif.

