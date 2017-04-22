News In photos: CSUN baseball take game one against Big West rival By Kendall Faulkner - Apr 22, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CSUN baseball took a 10-4 win against their Big West rival UC Riverside. CSUN’s junior outfielder, Riley Conlan, swings during the second inning of the game against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Friday, April 21, at the Matador Field. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN’s senior infielder, Fred Smith, runs home during the third inning at the Matador Field, on Friday, April 21. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s junior outfielder and left handed pitcher, Justin Toerner, runs for first during the game against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Friday, April 21, at the Matador Field. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s senior infielder, Fred Smith, hits a double at the Matador Field, on Friday, April 21. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN’s senior catcher, Dylan Alexander, swings while bases are loaded at the Matador Field, on Friday, April 22. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN’s junior right handed pitcher, Tei Vanderford, pitches in the game against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Friday, April 21, at the Matador Field. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN’s junior catcher, Albee Weiss, plays first base at the Matador Field, on Friday April 21. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial Share this:FacebookTwitterGoogleMoreRedditPocketPinterestLinkedInTumblr Related