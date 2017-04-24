In photos: CSUN softball take W against Mustangs By Kendall Faulkner - Apr 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CSUN's senior pitcher, Daphne Pofek, pitches during the fifth inning at the Matador Diamond, on Sunday, April 23. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial 1 of 8 CSUN's senior pitcher, Daphne Pofek, pitches during the fifth inning at the Matador Diamond, on Sunday, April 23. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN's senior catcher, Karlie Habitz, ready to catch the ball during the first inning at the Matador Diamond, on Sunday, April 23. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN's sophomore utility player, Mackenzie Babbitt, prepares to run for home against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Sunday, April 23, at the Matador Diamond. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN's senior infielder, Madison Fleming, up to bat at the Matador Diamond, on Sunday, April 23. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN's senior utility player, Katie Hooper, runs for the ball during the third inning at the Matador Diamond, on Sunday, April 23. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN's senior infielder, Tara Kliebenstein, swings against the Cal Poly Mustangs, on Sunday, April 23, at the Matador Diamond. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN's sophomore utility player, Haileigh Gonzalez, runs for third at the Matador Diamond, on Sunday, April 23. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial CSUN's junior infielder, Savannah Horvath, runs for second in the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs, on Sunday, April 23, at the Matador Diamond. Photo credit: Lauren Valencia/ The Sundial Share this:FacebookTwitterGoogleMoreRedditPocketPinterestLinkedInTumblr Related