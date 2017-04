Women’s Tennis senior Mickey Hsu facing off against UCSB Junior Palina Dubavets in an unfinished match 3-6, 6-4, 0-3 April 2, 2017 at CSUN. “It hurts, like every single ball I hit, so I’m just trying to adjust my game plan a little bit,” said Hsu about her injured arm. “I’m really like just playing for the team.” Photo credit: Robert Spallone/The Sundial