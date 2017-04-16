Lady Matadors power past the Gauchos

Jessica Alexander had a monster day at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs as the Matadors dominated the U.C. Santa Barbara Gauchos 6-1.

The Gauchos had numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game, but produced their only run in the first inning when second baseman Sierra Altmeyer drove in Kristen Clark with an RBI double.

The early advantage lasted all of one inning as Matador third baseman Jessica Alexander gave them the lead in the third with a two-run home run to left-center field.

After Taylor Glover drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, Alexander came through again as she launched another bomb to extend CSUN’s lead to 4-1. The two home runs bring her total to eight on the year.

The Matadors added two more runs in the seventh after Alexander scored on an error and Mackenzie Babbitt smacked a RBI single. They finished the game with 10 hits as they overwhelmed Gaucho starter Veronika Gulvin, who saw her record drop to 17-9 on the season.

On the mound, it was a combined effort for the Matadors. Starter Rebecca Bell lasted two innings before being replaced by Taylor Troost. Despite allowing a combined 10 hits, they were able to limit scoring opportunities and allowed only one run.

The victory is CSUN’s fifth in their last six games and brings their record to 25-14 on the season. They get a week off before taking on Cal Poly in a doubleheader at home on April 22 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

