Matador Nights returns with Hollywood theme

Students took time off from their studies to explore this year’s Hollywood themed Matador Nights, the bi-annual celebration hosted by the USU.

The USU was packed with many activities for students to enjoy, including carnival rides like a ferris wheel and a round up ride, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and a live DJ.

Students were also able to enjoy street tacos and churros along with classic arcade games like Pac-Man and Street Fighter. They also had the opportunity to be drawn by professional caricature artists.

