Matador Nights returns with Hollywood theme

By
-
Hollywood sign in the Plasa Del Sol during matador nights on the main event with a DJ playing dancing music for the crowd Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

Students took time off from their studies to explore this year’s Hollywood themed Matador Nights, the bi-annual celebration hosted by the USU.

The USU was packed with many activities for students to enjoy, including carnival rides like a ferris wheel and a round up ride, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and a live DJ.

Students were also able to enjoy street tacos and churros along with classic arcade games like Pac-Man and Street Fighter. They also had the opportunity to be drawn by professional caricature artists.

A ferris wheel in the back of the USU for students to enjoy at Matador Nights. Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

 

A student playing carnival games during Matador Nights. Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

 

Students looking at another as they attempt to climb a ladder in a bounce house. Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

 

A man covered with gold paint pretending to be a statue posing inside the USU. Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

 

Students getting free food at Matador Nights. Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

 

Carnival rides during Matador Nights at the USU. Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

 

