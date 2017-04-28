Matador softball splits double header on Faculty & Staff Day

CSUN softball took on Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Saturday afternoon and split their double header at home.

The Matadors are looking to get back on track after losing two of three on the road to UC Santa Barbara and sit at 5-4 in Big West play.

Northridge had senior ace Daphne Pofek on the mound who ran into some trouble early on.

Junior Amanda Sandoval, the second batter of the game for Cal Poly, knocked a single and would go on to score on a two out error from Northridge third baseman Jessica Alexander. Pofek finished the inning allowing one unearned run on, one hit and leaving one runner on base.

The Matadors would make up for their fielding blunders scoring four runs in the bottom half of the same inning.

Senior Taylor Glover started the rally with a no-out walk. After an out and an intentional walk, left fielder Madison Fleming would get a base hit with one out, scoring Glover and tying the game at one.

Coming up with runners on first and third and one out, junior Savannah Horvath would unclear the bases with a home run to right center field, giving the Matadors a 4-1 lead.

“I told myself I am going to get the pitch that I want,” Horvath said. “It came to a full count and that’s when I said I’m going to put the team on my back.”

With that home run, Horvath became the sixth player in Matador history to hit 30 home runs. Glover moved into third all-time in Big West history with 157 runs scored.

“I think that record says more about my teammates than anything else,” Glover said. “I’ve always had confidence that the eight batters behind me will bring me in.”

Pofek allowed a starting single to third baseman Stephanie Heyward. After a fielder’s choice Pofek did not help her cause as she recorded an error leaving runners on first and third with one out.

The next batter for Cal Poly would be the last for Pofek on be day as senior Courtney Taylor would hit a one out double to left center scoring one and leaving runners on second and first.

Sophomore Taylor Troost would take over for Northridge, guarding a two run lead.

Cal Poly designated hitter Megan Nordin would step up to the plate and hit a high chopper over third baseman Jessica Alexander’s head scoring one.

Troost would go on to walk the next batter loading the bases with one out and a slim one run lead.

The sophomore pitcher showed that no moment is too big for her as she worked out of the bases loaded jam, preserving Northridge’s’ one run lead.

Troost would go on to finish off the game and seal the 4-3 victory over the Mustangs.

After the game one win, the Matadors improved their home record to 12-2, their Big west record to 6-4 and their overall record to 26-15.

Pitcher Taylor Troost looked to continue her dominance as she started game two of the doubleheader, going up against junior Lindsey Chalmers.

After allowing a single to the next batter, breaking up Troost’s no hitter, Cal Poly’s Hailey Martin would hit a single up the middle scoring one and giving the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Senior Rebecca Bell would come in for Troost and close out the inning with a grounder to first baseman Katie Hooper.

It was quiet for the rest of the game as Chalmers, the Mustangs pitcher, would go on to shutout the Matadors and take the 2-0 win for the Mustangs. After the four run outburst in the first inning of game one, the Matadors were unable to put up another run in 13 innings.

“We need to put more pressure on their defense,” said head coach Tairia Flowers. “We had some balls that were nicely hit, but we need to focus on making better contact and putting the ball in play.”

The Matadors will look to take the season series from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as they finish up the three game series tomorrow in Northridge at 1 p.m.

