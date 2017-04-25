Matadors battle to seventh place in Big West Championship

After round one of the Big West Championship at Oak Quarry Golf Club in Riverside, the Matadors took seventh place after shooting a score of 305.

CSUN is 16 strokes off the pace, trailing Cal Poly at 289. The team is not far behind the top three, however, as they are just eight strokes behind UC Davis for third and three strokes behind Fullerton for fourth.

Ysabel Tran leads CSUN, shooting even par at 72. After some early struggles on the front-nine, three birdies in the final seven holes capped a relatively successful day. The last Matador to finish a round at or under par in the Big West Championship was Cesilie Hagen back in 2014.

Tran trails by only two strokes in the individual competition, as only five players are in front of her on the leaderboard.

Other members of the CSUN team had some difficulty with the course. Kayla Yn posted a 74 after two late bogeys. Alice Duan had six bogeys and a double-bogey to finish her day at 79.

Shenna DeLeon and Brianna Steger finished at 80 and 83, respectively after some troubles on the back-nine. DeLeon is 33rd overall and Steger is 37th.

Round two continues today with round three concluding on Tuesday.

