Matadors unable to find offense in series opener

The Matadors were not able to solve Long Beach State’s pitching Thursday night losing the opening game of their weekend series 6-2.

Long Beach State’s starting pitcher Darren McCaughan stifled the Matador offense going the full nine innings allowing only two earned runs, five hits, walking none, striking out six and retiring the last 15 batters of the game.

After going down 2-0 in the second inning off a two-run home run, the Matadors answered right back, scoring a pair of runs after a bases loaded hit by pitch scored shortstop Fred Smith and a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Albee Weiss.

However this was the last time the Matadors were in the game because Long Beach State scored two runs in the third inning and added another run in the fourth inning, which was more than enough for McCaughan.

Matador starting pitcher Tei Vanderford struggled in his outing only going five and a half innings and allowing 11 hits for five earned runs in what was one of his weakest outings in his season.

Relief pitcher Joey Deceglie came in for Vanderford and was very effective in his two and a half innings pitched only allowing one run and two hits keeping the Matador bullpen fresh for the next two games.

