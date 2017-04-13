Men’s golf gets 11th place at Wyoming Classic

The Matadors closed the final round at the Cowboy’s tournament with a score-card of 296.

Junior Felix Mory, almost received his sixth top 20 finish, but lost it by a single stroke closing the match with an even-par score of 72 for the day, and a score of 216 for the tournament.

Mory has now been CSUN’s lowest score player eight times during the last 10 tournaments.

Senior Sam Engel, finished the final round with five-over 77 ending up at 66th place from the 42nd he held before. Matador Trym Falch, finished the tournament with a score of 230 resulting at 87th place.

UC Santa Barbara took the team win with a score of 843, while CSUN finished with a score of 879. UCSB’s Zach Smith won first place with a scorecard of 206, finishing the final round with a score of 67.

CSUN’s Tavit Garabedian and Tomas Skajem, tied with tournament scores of 222 and final round scores of 74.

The tournament was held at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, AZ and there were 18 teams that were competing.

The Matadors will be go on the road again to participate in the Cal Poly Shootout, April 17-18.

