Parking enforcement officers: do they help or hinder?

Parking enforcement officers’ presence in the parking structures on campus could be causing more traffic.

Christina Villalobos, public information officer for the Department of Police Services, said the primary responsibilities of parking enforcement officers center around traffic direction and control and vehicle services—which are car jump-starts and lockouts.

According to Villalobos, the parking enforcement officers are civilians employed by the Department of Police Services on the CSUN campus. They have their own division called Parking and Transportation.



“They’re only here at certain times,” said Zayn Aden, a junior at CSUN who has a semester-long parking pass.

She also said parking tends to go more smoothly when parking enforcement officers are there to direct traffic.

Despite Aden only seeing the officers occasionally, traffic direction is part of their ongoing, daily responsibilities, according to Villalobos. She said parking enforcement officers can usually be found in major intersections guiding drivers and pedestrians in an effort to ease the amount of traffic on campus.

Parking pass prices rose this year for the first time since 2009. According to a message sent out by Colin Donahue, the vice president for administration and finance, the increase was “necessary to ensure the financial viability of the parking program in the coming years.”

The parking program still may not be up to par despite the price increase since John Lee, a senior at CSUN who owns a year-long parking pass, only sees parking enforcement officers directing traffic periodically as well. In contrast to Aden, he said that when they are present, they are not very effective at all.

Parking enforcement officers’ sporadic appearances in the parking structures may be caused by the fact that in addition to traffic direction, they enforce parking regulations on campus. This includes issuing citations for violators who do things such as park without a valid permit or park in red zones, said Villalobos.

More information on parking and transportation at CSUN can visit the Parking and Transportation’s frequently asked questions page.

