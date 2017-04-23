S.A.A.F.E. week 2017 schedule of events

Monday, April 24
Yoga for the Mind, Body, and Soul
A yoga class being taught by Chutney Berry.
Held on Bayramian Lawn
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Preventing Sexual Assault Among Deaf CSUNians & Self Defense Workshop
An awareness and self-defense class led by Alison Freeman and Peace Over Violence.
Held at the National Center on Deafness
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Beyond Borders: Supporting Undocumented Sexual Assault Survivors
Panel discussion by the CSUN Dream Center.
North Valley Room, USU
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Project D.A.T.E Tabling Fair
Plaza Del Sol, USU
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
RAD Self Defense Female Workshop
Workshop being held by Department of Police Services.
Reseda Room, USU
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
RAD Self Defense Male Workshop
Workshop being held by Department of Police Services.
Lake Balboa Room, USU
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Understanding Privilege in the Modern Age
Discussion with Jose Paez, LCSW.
Grenada Hills Room, USU
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
No H8: Understanding Hate Crimes & Hate Incidents
Discussion with Paulette Theresa and Susan Hua.
Thousand Oaks Room, USU
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Fast Friends: Casual Conversations on Alcohol, Consent, & Relationships
Discussion with Project D.A.T.E, Matadors 4 Wellness, and Paria Zandi, MFTI.
Flintridge Room, USU
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Ending the Silence on LGBTQIA+ People
Discussion with Thali Rodrigues, Addison Rose, and the CSUN Pride Center.
Panorama City Room, USU
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
We the Students: A Community-Wide Effort to End Rape Culture
Student panel discussion.
Manzanita Hall, room 130
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Open Mic event
Manzanita Hall, room 130
7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.