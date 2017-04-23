S.A.A.F.E. week 2017 schedule of events

By

Monday, April 24

Yoga for the Mind, Body, and Soul

A yoga class being taught by Chutney Berry.

Held on Bayramian Lawn

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Preventing Sexual Assault Among Deaf CSUNians & Self Defense Workshop

An awareness and self-defense class led by Alison Freeman and Peace Over Violence.

Held at the National Center on Deafness

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Beyond Borders: Supporting Undocumented Sexual Assault Survivors

Panel discussion by the CSUN Dream Center.

North Valley Room, USU

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Project D.A.T.E Tabling Fair

Plaza Del Sol, USU

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

RAD Self Defense Female Workshop

Workshop being held by Department of Police Services.

Reseda Room, USU

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

RAD Self Defense Male Workshop

Workshop being held by Department of Police Services.

Lake Balboa Room, USU

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Understanding Privilege in the Modern Age

Discussion with Jose Paez, LCSW.

Grenada Hills Room, USU

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

No H8: Understanding Hate Crimes & Hate Incidents

Discussion with Paulette Theresa and Susan Hua.

Thousand Oaks Room, USU

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fast Friends: Casual Conversations on Alcohol, Consent, & Relationships

Discussion with Project D.A.T.E, Matadors 4 Wellness, and Paria Zandi, MFTI.

Flintridge Room, USU

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Ending the Silence on LGBTQIA+ People

Discussion with Thali Rodrigues, Addison Rose, and the CSUN Pride Center.

Panorama City Room, USU

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

We the Students: A Community-Wide Effort to End Rape Culture

Student panel discussion.

Manzanita Hall, room 130

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Open Mic event

Manzanita Hall, room 130

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

