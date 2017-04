Sports calendar

Wednesday, April 26

Softball vs. UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Women’s Tennis @ Big West Tournament @ Indian Wells, CA, All Day

Friday, April 28

Women’s Tennis @ Big West Tournament @ Indian Wells, CA, All Day

Women’s Beach Volleyball vs. TBD

Women’s Water Polo vs. UC Davis @ Davis, CA, 12:00 p.m.

Men’s Baseball vs. Hawaii, 3:00p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Women’s tennis vs. 2017 Big West Tournament @ Indian Well, CA, All Day

Women’s Beach Volleyball vs. TBD

Men’s Track and Field vs. Big Five Meet @ Fresno, CA, All Day

Women’s Track and Field vs. Big Five Meet @ Fresno, CA, All Day

Men’s Baseball vs. Hawaii, 1:00p.m.

Women’s Softball vs. UC Riverside (DH) 1:00p.m. & 3:00p.m.

Pride Day: A collaboration between the CSUN Softball Team, the CSUN Athletic Department and the CSUN Pride Center

Sunday, April 30

Women’s tennis vs. Big West tournament @ Indian Cells, Ca, All day

Men’s Baseball vs. Hawaii, 1:00 p.m.

Women’s Softball vs. UC Riverside, 1:00p.m.

Monday, May 1

Men’s Golf @ Big West Championship (1st RD), All Day

Tuesday, May 2

Men’s Golf @ Big West Championship (2nd RD), All Day

