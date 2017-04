Sports calendar 4/18-4/24

By

Tuesday, April 18

Men’s golf @ Cal Poly Shootout Final Round, All day

Baseball @ Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Baseball vs. UC Riverside, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Men’s track and field @ Bulldog Invitational in Fresno, All day

Women’s Track and Field @ Bulldog Invitational in Fresno, All Day

Women’s Water Polo vs. UC Santa Barbara, 12 p.m.

Baseball vs. UC Riverside 1 p.m.

Softball vs. Cal Poly Doubleheader, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.



Sunday, April 23

Women’s golf @ Big West Championship First Round @ Riverside, All day

Softball vs. Cal Poly, 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. UC Riverside, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 24

Women’s Golf @ Big West Championship Second Round @ Riverside, All day







